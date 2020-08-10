Cogan Station -- Walter D. Tillman, 63, of Cogan Station died unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Walter was born in Ithaca, N.Y. on June 3, 1957, a son of Walter Robin and Mamie J. (Williams) Tillman.

He graduated from Lansing High School and served in the U.S. Navy from February 1979 until May of 1984. He trained in electronics and nuclear propulsion.

Walter lived in Alaska for 10 years, working on the Bering Sea for Raytheon Corp. Following his employment for Raytheon he moved to the Williamsport area to work for Primus Technologies.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and riding his Harley-Davidson, he also enjoyed playing the guitar, building model airplanes, and Lego cars.

Surviving are his wife of 28 years, the former Roberta McKane. They would have celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on August 8, 2020. He is also surviving by a nephew Michael J. Tillman of Pittsburg and half-brother CDR Daniel Tillman of Chicago, Ill.

The family will have a celebration of his life at a time to be announced.

Walter will live on to help many people through his generous gift of organ donation.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Walter’s name may be made to Lycoming County S.P.C.A., 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Suicide Prevention at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements