Muncy, Pa. — Walter C. Miller, 75, of Muncy died peacefully December 4, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Surviving is his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia (Pittenger) Miller.

Born May 23, 1947 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lewis and Mary (Naill) Miller.

Walter served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Kellogg’s. He was a member of the Highland Lake Club, loved to fish, and enjoyed the outdoors. Walter adored his grandchildren and was often seen with his best buddy, Bo, his dog, by his side.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Emily Sherman, Walter Miller, Jr., Brett Miller (Faith) and Eric Miller; 14 grandchildren; one great grandchild; five siblings, Deanna Esposito (Samuel), Kimberly Dalton, Melanie Williams (Randy), Christal Mendez (Herman), and Timothy Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers.

A memorial service to honor the life of Walter will be held 10 a.m. Friday, December 9 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walter’s name to Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

