Cogan Station -- Walter C. DeLand, Jr., 79, of Cogan Station passed away at home Sunday, October 25, 2020 with his loving wife of 42 years by his side.

Born February 1, 1941 in Syracuse, N.Y., he was a son to the late Walter C. DeLand, Sr. and Marion (Bortel) DeLand.

After graduating from high school, Walt proudly served his country as a United States Marine during the Vietnam Era. He worked as a sales manager at Crown Tire for 35 years; it was there that he was top salesman earning many trips of travel to Hawaii, Mexico and New Zealand as a reward.

He was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church, Elimsport, #388 Marine Corp League, Williamsport, American Legion Post #617, South Williamsport, and was a founding member of Nittany Jayco Camping Club.

Walt loved spending time with his wife on their homestead in Cogan Station, boating on Seneca Lake, and camping, especially at Ives Run and Fish Creek Park in the Adirondacks. He enjoyed cooking, model trains, and ice-cold PBR.

Surviving is his loving wife, Joanne L. (McKelvey) DeLand whom he married on March 15, 1978; six children, Kevin DeLand (Ann) of New York, Rick DeLand (Lisa) of New York, Walter DeLand III (Sharon) of New York, Debby Etzler (Terry) of California, Suzanne Morales (Carlos) of Florida and Michael DeLand, of Williamsport; several grandchildren; a sister, Linda Lankford of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved Chihuahua, Lola and his special chihuahua friend, Nina.

In addition to his parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles DeLand and a sister, Marion Warren.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Friday, October 30, at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport, followed by a public graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Bloomingrove Cemetery, 297 Dunkard Church Road, Cogan Station with his Pastor Michael A. Hill officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Walt’s name may be made to Marine Corps League, Det. #388, 507 Cemetery Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 or St. John’s United Methodist Church, 16145 State Route 44, Allenwood, PA 17810.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Walter’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.