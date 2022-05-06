Allenwood -- Walter C. "Buddy" Masser, Jr., 80, of Poplar Avenue, Allenwood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Born October 20, 1941 in Allenwood, he was the son of the late Walter and Mildred (Kratzer) Masser. He and his first wife, Clarice A. (Schooley) Masser celebrated 48 years of marriage until her death May 12, 2011. On March 17, 2012 he married Ethel M. (Swartz) Reedy who survives.

He was a 1959 graduate of Warrior Run High School and served in the U.S. Army. He had been employed at Montgomery Mills and later retired from New Columbia Joist/CECO where he worked for 39 years. He enjoyed cutting firewood and was the owner-operator of Masser's Firewood for many years.

He had a strong religious faith and was a member of Watsontown Baptist Church where he had previously served as a deacon.

He was a member of the Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association and enjoyed gardening, camping, and fishing.

Surviving besides his wife, Ethel, are two sons: Edward Masser and his wife Karen of Montgomery and Arthur Masser of Allenwood; a daughter, Kimberly Masser-Auslander and her husband Paul of Belleair, Florida; four grandchildren: Anthony (Lacey) Masser, Alyson, and Zachary Masser, and Angelica Dolley; five great-grandchildren: Gavin Lindsey, Cameron Masser, Dylan and Liam Brady, and Hendricks; four brothers: Jim Masser of Milton, and David, Danny, and Joe Masser, all of Allenwood; and two sisters: Lois Hook of Watsontown and Elsie Benfer of Allenwood.

Preceding him in death besides his first wife were three brothers: Vernon, Andy, and Jerry Masser and three sisters: Shirley Harer, Joyce Latshaw, and Polly Cameron.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Watsontown Baptist Church, 501 Main Street, Watsontown where the funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Josh Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

The family suggests memorial donations may be made to either his church or the Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association, 8030 West Branch Highway Lewisburg, PA 17837.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Walter Masser, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

