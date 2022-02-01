Duboistown -- Waldron C. Brown, 98, of Duboistown passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Valley View Nursing Center.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Nora E. (Keefer) Brown on August 13, 2020.

Born August 14, 1923 in Duboistown, he was a son of the late Russell and Martha (Geisler) Brown.

Waldron was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII. He worked at H.P. Foley & McDermott for many years.

Waldron was a member of Duboistown United Methodist Church. He was a life member of American Legion Post #730 and a 75-year member of IBEW. He enjoyed baseball, basketball, woodworking, playing horseshoes and camping. Above all else, Waldron loved his family and any time spent with them.

Surviving are his children, Eloise N. Keithan (Mark), of Watsontown, LuAnn E. Fry (Craig), of Cogan Station, and Russell W. Brown (Lillian) of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, Jessica Lorenz (Karl), Cassandra Como (Neil), Rebecca Warner (Terry), Bethany Barnhart (Erik), and Rachel Walters (Ian); and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis Brown.

A funeral service to honor the life of Waldron will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, February 3 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held from noon until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

The family will provide flowers and ask that memorial donations in Waldron’s name be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made under Waldron’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Waldron Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



