Williamsport -- Wade A. Chubb, 56, of Memorial Ave., Williamsport, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in the UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport Hospital.

He was born in Lock haven on July 17, 1964 to the late Harold and Eleanora Swope Chubb.

He is survived by two brothers; Harold T. Chubb, Graydon L. Chubb, four sisters; Patricia Vining, Margaret Schroat, Bertha Stevens and Esther (John) Geguzis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Diano Chubb on May 3, 2019.

Services for Wade A. Chubb will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC. 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven.

