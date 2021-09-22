South Williamsport -- W. Gerald McManus II, 84, of South Williamsport passed away at the Gatehouse on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Born June 25, 1937 in Altoona, he was the only son of the late William Gerald McManus and Mable (Tomlinson) McManus. Surviving is his wife of 27 years, Linda (Miller) McManus. Surviving in addition to his wife are his two children, William G.( Susan) McManus III and Michael (Brenda) Mcmanus, two stepchildren Valarie (Kevin) Loughnane, and Yvonne (Martin) O’Dea; and four grandchildren, Mitchell, Conor, Teagan and Delaney.

Jerry was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Joanne, Maureen and Kathleen.

The happy Irishman graduated from Altoona Catholic High School in 1955, where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball. Jerry worked for 25 years at Ehrlich Pest Control as the district manager and retired in 2001. He was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed watching Notre Dame and the Steelers play football but mostly enjoyed watching professional golf tournaments. Jerry enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and walking his dogs at the cabin. He also enjoyed playing golf and spending his winters in Myrtle beach with his wife. He was the original founder of the Hoagland’s Run Rod and Gun club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 27 at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 800 W Central Ave, South Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers and in Jerry’s honor, please make donations to The Gatehouse at Divine Providence.

In lieu of flowers and in Jerry's honor, please make donations to The Gatehouse at Divine Providence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown.




