Ulysses, Pa. — W. Elaine Flewellyn, 97, of Ulysses died Monday, August 7, 2023 Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.

Born May 4, 1926 in Ulysses, she was the daughter of Lawrence and Lois M. Cook Hyde. On June 22, 1946 in Ulysses, she married John E. Flewellyn, who predeceased her on April 26, 1990.

A 1944 graduate of Ulysses High School, she was employed by Morgan’s Country Cottage in Ulysses and the Koch, Koch-Wetmore, and Olney Funeral Homes in Ulysses. Elaine was a member of the Ulysses Free Methodist Church, Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 Auxiliary, Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, Ulysses Area Improvement Association, Ulysses Alumni Association, the Ulysses, Pomona, and State Granges, and served as program director of Keenagers.

Surviving are: two children, Linda (Joseph) Mitchell and Barry J. (Vicky) Flewellyn, both of Ulysses; two grandchildren, Steven (LeeAnn) Flewellyn of Buffalo, N.Y. and Brandy Camparato of St. Louis, Missouri; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by five brothers, Carl E. Hyde, Ronald Hyde, Bernard Hyde, Harold Hyde, and Clair L. Hyde; and two sisters, Mildred Hyde and Phyllis Connolly.

Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, on Friday, August 11, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. with Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. Rev. Peter Tremblay will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Free Methodist Church, P.O. Box 295, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948.

