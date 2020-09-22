South Williamsport -- W. Brian Hurne, 61, of South Williamsport died Friday, September, 18, 2020.

Born April 18, 1959 in Williamsport, he was a son of George and Mary Jane (Noon) Hurne.

He was a 1977 graduate of South Williamsport High School and worked for many years at Springs Window Fashions. Brian loved watching football and was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed shooting pool and riding his Harley-Davidson.

Surviving are his two children, Damian R. Hurne (Danielle) of Watsontown and Denise M. Hurne (Leonard Lang) of South Williamsport, two grandchildren, Noah and Chloe, and a third grandchild expected soon; two brothers, Phil Hurne (Laverna) of South Williamsport and Patrick Hurne (Barbara) of Traverse City, Michigan, a sister Karen Baier of Bastress, and several nieces and nephews

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and David Hurne, and a brother-in-law, David Baier.

A visitation will be held from 6 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, followed by a memorial service to honor Brian’s life at 7 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Ave. Williamsport.

