Williamsport -- Vonda L. Sullivan, 74, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 42 years, James J. Sullivan.

Born December 27, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late James E. and Martha J. (Dugan) Hennigan.

She was a graduate of the Williamsport High School class of 1964. She worked at Shop-Vac for 42 years until retiring in 2012. Vonda was a former member of All Saints Episcopal Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cleaning.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Christopher J. Sullivan (Debra) and Robert J. Sullivan (Cynthia), both of Williamsport and Catherine C. Bird (Edward) of Md.; grandchildren, Kayla (Matthew), Abigail, Lauren, Ryan, Carter, Lance and Sarah; her twin sister, Rebecca J. Haynes (Charles) of Williamsport; brothers, Ned M. Hennigan (Terry) of Calif. and James E. Hennigan, II of Williamsport and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to honor the life of Vonda will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 7 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing.

Memorial donations in Vonda’s name may be made to the American Heart Association, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, www.heart.org or to the Lupus Foundation of America, Philadelphia Tri-State Chapter 101 Greenwood Avenue, Suite 200 Jenkintown, PA 19046 www.lupus.org.

