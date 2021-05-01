Jersey Shore -- Vivian J. (Hamilton) Fleming, 87, of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday April 27, 2021.

She was born June 4, 1933 the daughter of the late Thomas and Dora (Freeman) Hamilton in McCartney, Pa. Vivian went on to graduate from Clearfield High School and marry the “Love of Her Life,” Chester I. Fleming. Together they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until his passing on March 8, 2007.

Vivian enjoyed crafts, especially sewing and crocheting for which she received numerous awards at the Clinton County Fair over the years. She also took great pleasure in outdoor activities, working as a seamstress and time spent with family.

Vivian loved the Lord and used her talents to serve Him and her church in countless roles over the years. There she served as pianist, women’s leader, Sunday school teacher, directed the Young Women’s Ministries and much, much more.

She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Imes (Tim) of York Haven, Pa. and Charlene Vanatta (Terry) of Mifflinburg; four grandchildren, Dora Warren, Stacy Tibbens, Neil Imes (Gina) and Cyndee Noss (Nick); six great-grandchildren, Chiara Tibbens, Cheyenne Warren, Addison & Allyson Imes and Jimmy & Jonny Noss; two brothers, Edward Hamilton (Barb) and Reverend Thomas Hamilton.

In addition to her parents and loving husband, Vivian was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Aldean Hamilton.

A Memorial Service to honor the life of Vivian J. Fleming will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 at the Jersey Shore Assembly of God Church, 172 Antes Fort Main Street, Jersey Shore with visitation to begin at 2 p.m. directly followed by a service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Jersey Shore Assembly of God Church. To leave your fondest memories and condolences please visit www.rearickcarpenter.com.

Arrangements by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740.