Benton -- Vivian I. Hall, 77, of Benton went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Vivian was born December 7, 1944 in Muncy, and is the daughter of the late Clifford B. and the late Edna L. (Wood) Worthington. On March 18, 1967, she married John H. Hall and together they shared 55 years of marriage.

Vivian graduated in the class of 1962 from Hughesville High School and from Bloomsburg University with her bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She taught primary grades for the East Lycoming School District for 32 years until retiring in 1991. She was a member of the Travelers Protection Association and Allegheny Grange post #1843, where she was named Granger of the Year. She loved working on Grange exhibits for the local fairs and selling cookbooks for the Grange at county fairs. She looked forward to traveling to her husband’s Naval Air service reunions every two years, and enjoyed family reunions.

She is survived by her husband; John H. Hall, a niece, Mindy S. (Larry) Walter of Newville, and by a nephew, Mark D. (Lorna) Gordon of Lairdsville.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Doug W. Mellott officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery, Unityville. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In Vivian’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Alleghany Grange post #1843 c/o Helen Mayer 717 Pine St. Montoursville, PA 17754.

