Williamsport -- Vita Ann Llewellyn, 83, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Thursday, October 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband, Edward P. Llewellyn, Sr. They were married on December 24, 1957 and together enjoyed 64 years of teasing and tormenting each other.

Born April 6, 1938 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Shade) Zitello.

Vita was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked at AVCO and CA Reed for several years.

She enjoyed spending time with her lady friends at their regular lunch dates. Vita displayed her positive and feisty personality through her appearance, always dressing for the occasion and never forgetting her matching jewelry and purse. She was a delight to be around, often keeping you on your toes with playful antics. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and being "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Sherry L. Bischof (Denny Smith), Robert L. Llewellyn (Carla Rhone), and Lori L. Houseknecht (Stephen) all of Williamsport; a daughter-in-law, Diana Llewellyn of Williamsport; 12 grandchildren, Jessica Otton (Zach), Edward, Lexi (Brandon Bauman), Ashlee, and Anthony Llewellyn, Erica Beaghley (Scott), Matthew Bischof (Jessica), Derek, Darren, and Alexa Llewellyn (Anthony Divel), Brandon Tagge (Kiann) and Bradley Tagge; and seven great-grandchildren, Brennan, Layden, Jazalyn, Abigail, Joey, Blair, and Kasyn.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Edward P. Llewellyn, Jr.; sisters, Joan Anderson and Mary Lou Angel; and an infant brother.

A funeral service to honor Vita’s life will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 22 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 21 at Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be made on Vita’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vita Llewellyn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



