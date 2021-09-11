Williamsport -- Virginia Mary MacKenzie (Ginny), 96, passed away on September 9, 2021 in Williamsport.

Ginny was born in Philadelphia on October 2, 1924 to the late Virginia (Jean) Campbell and John Kehoe. Ginny was raised in West Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic Girls High School, where she was a proud member of the chorus. Her beautiful singing voice led her to sing with a local band during and after high school. She met Ronald MacKenzie, the love of her life, while she was a senior in high school, at the local skating rink in 1941.

Ginny and Ronnie (Ginny’s nickname for Ron) were married in Philadelphia on January 16, 1943. While Ronnie was stationed in Alaska during World War II, Ginny moved to Seattle to be near him and gave birth to their first child, Little Ginny, in August of 1945.

Ginny and Ron would go to raise five more children in the Philadelphia area. She was a wonderful caring and loving mother to each of them. Their homes were always filled with music and Ginny’s singing. Ginny and Ron hosted parties many throughout their life, and they particularly enjoyed dancing at the Antlers and other venues. Ginny was known for style and design in both clothing and accessories and the beautiful homes she created.

In 1976, the family moved to Williamsport where Ginny and Ron made many friends and led a very happy and active life. While Ron worked for J.B. Gibbons, Ginny continued to raise the family and was active on numerous volunteer committees with St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church. Both Ginny and Ron were very active at the Bridge House and reached the master’s level in bridge. They enjoyed attending tournaments throughout Pennsylvania.

In January 1993, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a huge party in the ballroom of the Genetti Hotel. Guests came from as far as California, Colorado, New York, New Jersey and, of course, Pennsylvania.

Ginny was pre-deceased by Ron, her husband of 70 years; her mother, Jean France; her father, John Kehoe; her step-father, Edward France; her sister, Rita Nimmer; and her daughter Virginia MacKenzie Axtell.

Ginny is survived by her five children, Randy MacKenzie and Robert MacKenzie of Williamsport, Mary Mackenzie of Lakewood, Colo., and Linda MacKenzie Kennerly and Theresa MacKenzie of Golden, Colo. She is also survived by her beloved grandson, River MacKenzie of Lakewood, Colo., and her brother, Edward France Jr., of King of Prussia, Pa. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Ginny at St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. Her visitation is scheduled at the Church prior to the Mass at 9 a.m. Interment will follow in the St. Boniface Cemetery, Williamsport.

Ginny will be sorely missed by her family. Her energy and love of life will never be duplicated. Thank you, Ginny, for a wonderful 96 years.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

