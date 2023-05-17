South Williamsport, Pa. — Virginia Mae Crist, 88, formally of South Williamsport, passed away on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport. For the past three years, she was a resident at The Meadows, where she received the best care.

She was born in Morris on January 20, 1935, a daughter of the late Emma E. Chakan.

Virginia was a member of South Williamsport United Methodist Church. She graduated from Wellsboro Area High School in 1953 and was married to the late Ralph L. Crist on July 7, 1954. They celebrated over 52 years of marriage together before his passing on August 16, 2007. Virginia worked as a waitress at the Mark Restaurant. She enjoyed birds, flower gardening, and the outdoors. Virginia also liked to read, listen to music, and go for drives in her spare time. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Recently, Virginia was most excited to see her great granddaughter, whom she lovingly referred to as “baby.”

Virginia is survived by a son, Michael (Kelly) Crist of Montoursville; two daughters, Cheryl (Joe) Eck and Lori (Craig) Harrison, both of South Williamsport; four grandchildren, Terrin Crist, Lindi (Ian) Li, Tyler (Julie), and Kyle (Kate Sheesley) Eck; and a great-granddaughter, Ardyn Li.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main St., South Williamsport where the memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mark Brumbach officiating. The burial will be at the family’s convenience at the Steam Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

