Lock Haven -- On Monday, June 8, 2020, Virginia Marie (Hendershot) Snyder of Lock Haven, loving wife and mother of three children, passed from this life into the awaiting arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at the age of 60.

Ginny was born on June 30, 1959 in Milton to the late Eugene B. and Joyce M. (Showers) Hendershot.

On June 17, 1977, she married the love of her life, Kirk Douglas Snyder, enjoying 43 wonderful years together. They raised three children, Samuel (Karen), Angela, and Timothy (Ashley). She was the beloved Mimi to six grandchildren, Gabriella, Caleb, Makenna, Annalise, James, and Jonathan. She is also survived by two brothers, Ronald (Debi) Hendershot and Jeffrey (Jenny) Hendershot, two sisters, Debbie (Wayne) Liebscher and Rebecca Hendershot, and niece Lindsey (Jeff) Sachs, and nephews, Stephen Liebscher, Joshua (Jenna) Hendershot, and Thomas (Sarah) Hendershot.

She graduated from Milton High School and enjoyed various employment opportunities, most recently in the Keystone Central School District and at Lock Haven University.

Ginny lived with a passion for her faith, devotion to her family, and loyalty to her friends -- serving, nurturing, and blessing in countless ways. She loved to cook for others and was constantly looking for ways to help anyone in need. She will be missed dearly by her family and the many whose lives she touched with her generous, kind spirit.

Visitation at 3 p.m. and Celebration of Life to follow at 5 p.m. will be held on Sunday, June 14, at The Door Fellowship, 470 Pine Street, Williamsport. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 15, at the Rest Haven Memorial Park, 47 Rest Haven Drive, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to House of the Lord Fellowship, PO Box 235, 201 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

