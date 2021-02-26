South Williamsport -- Virginia M. “Ginny” Bower, 85, of South Williamsport died peacefully Thursday, February 18, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born March 16, 1935 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late William and Maxine (Koch) Shope.

Ginny graduated from nursing school and continued her career in nursing. She retired from the Park Home after 30 years of employment. Ginny was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church where she loved to sing in the choir and play the organ.

Ginny kept an immaculate lawn and relished in her perfect grass mowing skills. On a hot day you could find her cooling off in her swimming pool. She cherished spending time with her family, from cooking and sharing meals, to eating out at Red Lobster and attending family gatherings. She will certainly be remembered for her kind and caring ways, always giving to others and putting her family and friends first.

Surviving are two sons, Steve (Donna) Bower of Williamsport and Charles “Chuck” Bower of South Williamsport; a daughter-in-law, Francine Bower; four grandchildren, Aaron, Troy, Lauren, and Steven; two sisters, Mary “Peanut” Lambert, of Millersville and Marian Johnston (Jim) of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Charles E. “Chink” Bower, Jr. and son Kenneth W. Bower.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Ginny’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Ginny’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.