Jersey Shore -- Virginia Lee "Ginnie" Street, 75, of Jersey Shore passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Gary A. Street.

Born May 6, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George Hall (Ruth Campbell) and Betty (Hought) Hall.

Ginnie was a 1965 graduate of Montoursville Area High School and retired from the former Williamsport Hospital in 2008 after 37 years in outpatient billing and the cardiologist department. Ginnie was an animal lover and enjoyed reading, cooking and baking.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Brian G. Street (Birdie Raemsch) of Salladasburg; two grandsons, Michael Shaffer (Nikita) of Las Vegas and Brent Street (Joselyn Anderson) of Williamsport; four great-granddaughters, Ashlyn, Isabella, Hadley and Savannah, all of Las Vegas; and a half-sister, Jodi Mrzygut (Ronald) of Niagara Falls, N.Y.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Montoursville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Virginia’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, Pa., 17701

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

