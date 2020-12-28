Muncy -- Virginia L. Ott, 85, of Muncy died Friday, December 25, 2020 at the Williamsport Home.

Born August 14, 1935 in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Margaret (Blaikie) Bartlow. On June 11, 1955 she married Howard “Howdie” Ott, who preceded her in death on December 13, 2015. Together they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Virginia was a 1953 graduate of Muncy High School.

She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, Muncy.

Surviving are three sons, David L. (Cynthia J.) Ott, of South Williamsport, John S. Ott, of Muncy and Michael A. (Helen) Ott, of, Muncy; five grandchildren, Stacie (Michael) DiRocco, Christofer Ott, Travis Ott, Dane (Heather) Ott and Evan Ott; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Family members attending this service will be required to wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines

Burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in her memory.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

