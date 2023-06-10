Williamsport, Pa. — Virginia Hixson Bridgland of Alexandria, Virginia peacefully passed away the morning of Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the age of 97.

She is survived by her two daughters, Karen Bailey (William) and Sheila Hernandez (Cristobal - deceased), and her three grandchildren, Jonquil Bailey (John Kubinski), Jasmine Underwood (Michael), and Chantel Bailey (Grayson Johnson).

Born in Paris, Arkansas, Virginia moved in 1943 to Washington, D.C., where she met her husband, Dorland Bridgland. They married in 1949, and together, built a life filled with love, laughter, and family.

Virginia, a devoted mother and grandmother, will be dearly missed. She will be remembered for her cheery disposition, joy for gardening, and energetic spirit.

A viewing will be held at Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home on Saturday, April 29 at 12 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Virginia will be buried in Wildwood Cemetery beside her husband in Williamsport, Pa. on Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home and Crouse Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Bridgland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.