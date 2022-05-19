Williamsport -- Virginia G. “Ginny” Garver, 83, of Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on May 15, 2022.

Ginny was born on November 20, 1938, a daughter to the late Bales and Elma (Meyers) Davis.

She worked for the United Churches under Rev. Dr. Alton M. Motter for many years and was an avid tennis player, playing for the local Women’s league. She was a member of the Williamsport Women’s Club, taught Sunday school for many years, was often found singing in the church choir, and loved playing Bridge.

She and her loving husband, Donald L. Garver, married on June 11, 1960 and celebrated 61 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Diane (Terry) Reeder of Charlottesville, Virginia, Debra (Kenneth) Gutermuth of Hickory, North Carolina, and Sandra (Jeffery) Harpster of Lynchburgh, Virginia; grandchildren, Kyle (& Erin) Reeder, Katlin Reeder, Matthew Harpster, Mark Harpster, and Michael Harpster; step-grandchildren, Lisa Gutermuth and Pamela Gutermuth.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Larry Davis and Bales Davis Jr..

The family will accept friends and family at the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 East Third St., Williamsport on Wednesday, May 25 from 6-8 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 26 beginning at 11 a.m. at Faxon-Kenmar United Methodist Church, 1301 Clayton Ave, Williamsport, with Rev. Susan Halverstadt officiating.

Burial will follow at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Virginia G. Garver endowment fund, c/o Faxon-Kenmar United Methodist Church, 1301 Clayton Ave, Williamsport PA, 17701.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with final arrangements. To sign a register book or share a memory, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

