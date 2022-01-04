Trout Run -- Virginia Fae “Ginny” Bartram, 75, of Trout Run was at her home when she went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Born May 2, 1946 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Russell Null and Anna (Horn) Coup and step-daughter of Glenn Coup.

Ginny was a 1964 graduate of Williamsport High School and graduated from the Williamsport School of Nursing. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at Williamsport Hospital for 24 years. Ginny was a member of Trout Run United Methodist Church. She enjoyed taking pictures of God’s natural scenery. Ginny also enjoyed bird watching, cooking, jigsaw puzzles with her husband, and Dunkin Donuts iced coffee. She loved her cats and dog and most important to her was being with her family.

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, David R. Bartram whom she married March 25, 1972, a son David “Rusty” Bartram (Charity) of Sellersville, three brothers Sam, Keith, and Andy Coup, and a sister Charlene Vargason.

A memorial service to honor Ginny’s life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Trout Run United Methodist Church 78 Creamery St. Trout Run. A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Friday at church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Ginny’s name may be made to Trout Run U.M.C. or Trout Run Fire Hall 241 State Rte. 14 Highway Trout Run PA 17771.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com



