Watsontown -- Virginia E. Reynolds, 79, of Blue Ball Road, Watsontown, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born November 21, 1941 in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Stephen Gray, Sr. and Martha (Burrows) Gray. She married Emmett W. Reynolds on August 26, 1961 and they celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Virginia was born at home in Watsontown and her family typically lived locally, although twice they moved to upstate N.Y., settling in Sodus Point where her father worked for the railroad. She was glad to return back to Watsontown and when she married Emmett she planned to never move again.

As a young adult, Virginia worked at the former Sprout Waldron in Muncy before she had children. When her youngest child was in high school, she became an Avon Sales Representative which she continued for many years. She later began working at Vogel’s Dry Cleaners in Milton, staying with them until the business was lost to a fire. Wash Tubs in Lewisburg offered her a position with them and she did laundry primarily for local students and nursing home residents. Virginia enjoyed working and had planned to continue to work as long as she was able.

She was a member of St. John’s (Delaware Run) Lutheran Church in rural Watsontown since 1973 and a member of the Altar Guild. She and her husband were often greeters at services there.

She enjoyed crocheting and counted cross stitch, often giving her work to family and friends for their enjoyment. For many years she was also known for her beautiful sewing. She made wedding gowns for two nieces, sewed costumes for the Centennial, sewed Barbie doll clothes, and made clothing for her family. She was an avid reader and known by many for her excellent cooking and baking. Kids and grownups came to her house every Halloween to get her whoopie pies.

She was the best wife and mother, was loved by many, and will be sorely missed.

Surviving besides her husband, Emmett Reynolds, is a son, Emmett W. Reynolds II and a daughter, Staci Reynolds, all of Watsontown; a brother, Stephen Gray, Jr. of Watsontown; and two sisters: Lena Reynolds, of Watsontown and Dee Frasier of Williamsport.

She was preceded in death by a brother, George Gray.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com