Avis -- Virginia E. Bitner, 66, of Avis Manor Circle, Avis, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the UPMC Lock Haven Emergency room.

She was born in Lock Haven on November 13, 1955 to Clyde H. and Margaret E. Pursel Streck.

Virginia was 1973 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School and was united in marriage to David W. Bitner on September 19, 1986 who survives at home. She had been employed by Unique Industries (Party Favor Store) in Montoursville for the last seven years.

In addition to her husband, survivors include one daughter: Maribeth Bitner of Avis, a son Jason D. Ergott of Avis and two grandchildren.

Funeral services for Virginia E. Bitner will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Virginia’s name can be made to Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



