Muncy -- Violet V. Wolfe, 96, of Muncy passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 12, 1925 in Montour County and is the daughter of the late Earl and the late Dora Ritter Wagner. Violet was the wife of the late John Wolfe.

Violet was a member of Fairview Church of the Nazarene, Muncy Exchange Road.

She is survived by a daughter; Imogene (Gerry) Houseknecht of Hughesville, two sons; Gene (Carol) McCarty of Hughesville, Howard (Ann) McCarty of Muncy, daughter in-law; Connie McCarty, 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Violet was predeceased by her husband John Wolfe on April 16, 2006, a son; Stanley McCarty, a great grandson; Nathaniel Inman, 4 brothers; Rancy, Sylvanus, Lester and Edmund Wagner, 5 sisters; Annie Fischer, Kate Bausinger, Mildred Gresh, Ocie Vandine, and Lillian Vandine.

A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Muncy Cemetery with Ernie Reese officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.