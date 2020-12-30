Jersey Shore -- Our beloved Violet Julia Russo, 90, of Jersey Shore passed on December 18, 2020, to “Where the Roses Never Fade.”

Violet was born in Jersey Shore on June 22, 1930 to Michael and Carmella Ynonne Campana. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1948. She married Charles Russo on July 14, 1951, and they shared 69 loving years together. After 35 years, Violet retired from GTE Sylvania, Montoursville, where she worked on photo flash cubes when they were first manufactured.

Violet is survived by her husband Charles Russo, daughter, Deborah Coran (Dan), Jersey Shore, and son, John Russo (Jolie), Jersey Shore. She loved her grandchildren, Amber Heggenstaller Schwab (Charles), Ashley, Blair, and Gyasi Russo, Step-grandchildren, Lydia Del Rosso, and Rachel Casper; great grandchildren, Teag and Gia, and step-great grandchildren, Kayli, Reese, Brayden, and Rocklin. She is also survived by her sisters in law, Betty Campana and Barb Campana.

Violet was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Jersey Shore, where she was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She coordinated the church dining room for spaghetti and sauerkraut dinners. She was also a member of the Lock Haven Sons of Italy and served on the Avis Class Reunion Committee. Violet was an excellent seamstress, and designed her own clothes and those of her family. She was feisty and fiery, and her trademark was her bright red lipstick and her home-made red velvet cake. Everyone loved her Italian cooking and warm hospitality; especially her Italian fig cookies and cheesecakes at Christmas time. Violet enjoyed music, dancing, and going to the theatre. She enjoyed her nights out dancing to the sound of the Big Band Era with her sweetheart, Chuckie.

In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by four sisters, Jean Kunes, Mary Navarro, Rosie Massaro, and Kathryn Maffet, and four brothers, Tony, Frank, Vince, and Bob Campana, and loving granddaughter, Morgan Russo.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Violet’s name be made to Hillside Senior Living Center, 2725 Four Mile Drive, Montoursville, Pa. 17754.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore, Pa.

