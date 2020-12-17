Jersey Shore -- Violet Marie (Button) McCauley, 86, of Jersey Shore passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville from complications due to COVID-19.

She was born on October 27, 1934 in Elkland and was the daughter of the late George Walter and Jennie Margaret (Bollinger) Button. She was a dedicated homemaker who had also worked as a special needs aide for Susquehanna Trailways for 15 years, Woolrich for 13 years and earlier in life worked at Wundies, Weldons, Rayovac, Jenco and Cobblers. Violet was a member of Crossroads Church and loved her grandchildren.

Violet is survived by six children; Carolyn Confair (Ron) of Jersey Shore, Terry Desnoyers (Marc) of Jupiter, Florida, Tina Muthler (Terry Thomas) of Bellefonte, Penny Rogers (Mark Monson) of Union Grove, Wisconsin, Marlin McCauley (Becky) of Warrenton, Virginia, and Maxine McDonald of Mill Hall, 22 grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren with one more due in June, three step great grandchildren, four sisters; Maxine Collins (Bud) of Okeechobee, Florida, Gertrude Rice (Van) of Jersey Shore, Geraldine Compton of Beavers Dam, N.Y. and Sharon Noblit (Don) of Lawrenceville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers; Eugene, Ralph, George, Robert and Joseph Button, three sisters; Winifred Wolfred, Hilda Moshier and Kathryn Smith and one best friend; Evelyn Hakes.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Jersey Shore Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

