Hughesville — Violet Mae Kepner, 78, of Hughesville passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center of Danville.

Born May 11, 1944 in Bloomsburg, she was the daughter of Andrew and Martha (Stackhouse) Robbins. Violet married Marlyn A. Kepner on June 8, 1963 and shared 56 years of marriage.

Violet graduated from Hughesville High School in 1962. She worked for the West Co. Inc. as a machine operator, retiring on July 1, 2006. Violet was a member of the Muncy Valley Moose, Lodge 866. She enjoyed puzzles, word search puzzles, Country and Bluegrass music, going to local fairs, and the yearly holidays with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Sheila (Jack) Kepner Bremigen, of Hughesville; two sons, Steven Kepner, Sr. of Hughesville, Douglas (Ellan) Kepner, of Danville; seven grandchildren, Steven Kepner, Jr. Dakota Kepner, Jared Kepner, Cody Bremigen, Keri Bremigen, Chase Bremigen, Sarah Miller; three great-grandchildren, Kira Kepner, Ireland Miller, Cameron Brehm; a brother, Brady Robbins, of Bloomsburg.

In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband Marlyn on June 12, 2019.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 22 at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St. Hughesville, with Rev. Ronald G. Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 21 at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Violet Kepner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.