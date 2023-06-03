Williamsport, Pa. — Violet C. Rogers, 80, of Williamsport passed away at the Gatehouse in Williamsport on May 29, 2023 surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.

Violet was born in Williamsport on June 20, 1942, a daughter of the late Harry L. Rogers and Catherine J. (Dincher) Rogers.

A 1960 graduate of the former St. Mary’s High School, Vi was employed for many years in the Dietary department of Divine Providence and Susquehanna Health hospitals, retiring in a supervisory position.

Those who worked with her and under her supervision would attest to the high standards she held in delivering the service that they provided.

Violet’s presence was never intrusive but rather inclusive, accepting everyone as the unique person that they were while brightening the environment that she shared with them. Her demeanor was seldom judgmental. The positive principles that she lived by influenced for the good all who knew her well. A quiet, wry, quick sense of humor was always about her. There was a delight in catching the comical quips that she routinely inserted into conversation and taking the opportunity to respond in kind.

Vi’s personal interests were varied and, in a way she had about her, greatly expanded through her practice of attentively listening to and conversing with those that she was in the company of, about their own interests. The most common theme of her life, however, was focusing on the young children in her midst, from the care and guidance she gave to her younger siblings carrying through to her many nieces and nephews and, in time, their children. Every one of them knew that they were her favorite. All of those who benefitted by her talent for baking and decorating cakes for all occasions will certainly miss the inclusion of her famous raisin cakes at get-togethers. The competition to replicate is on.

The love of music in Vi’s life was evident, manifesting itself most commonly in her more youthful days, as she enjoyed playing records from her extensive collection, in turn gracing the home atmosphere by joining in singing along in her gifted voice to the delight of those privileged to hear. Also, her interest in viewing the variety shows offered on TV over the years served to introduce to anyone who happened to be joining her a familiarity with entertainers that they may have otherwise not gained.

Violet’s love of Our Lord was unswerving, expressed in her practice of the Catholic faith and devotion to honoring Mary, the mother of Jesus, having been a past member of St. Boniface and present member of St. Joseph the Worker parish. Vi didn’t preach her faith but rather exemplified it by her example.

When Vi’s parents were in need of care later in life, she surrendered her independence to live with and look after them. She was instrumental in maintaining the cohesion among all members of the family and encouraging the legacy of family love and principle. She defied the concept of “you can’t take it with you” by her lifetime of sharing and bringing joy to any gathering, thus garnering a spiritual treasury for the next life.

Surviving are her siblings and their families; J. Milton (Joan) Rogers of South Williamsport, Mary V. (Thomas) Holt of Williamsport, Bruce A. (Jeanne) Rogers of South Williamsport, and sister-in-law, Edna Rogers of South Williamsport and many favorite nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, J. Stuart Rogers and Stephen H. Rogers.

The family will receive friends at the church portico on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 9 to 10 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport on Thursday, June 8, 2023 with her pastor, Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Twin Hills Memorial Park in Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions in Violet’s name may be made to Susquehanna Valley Chapter of Pennsylvanians for Human Life, P.O. Box 144, Williamsport, Pa. 17703.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling funeral arrangements. Please visit Violet’s memorial page at www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a fond memory.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.