Unityville -- Viola M. Shaner, 71, of Unityville passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at UPMC Williamsport.

Viola was born January 2, 1949 in Muncy and was the daughter of the late Raymond L. and Dorothy Z. (Brown) Stackhouse. Viola married John W. Shaner on March 15, 1968 and they shared 39 years of marriage.

Viola was a member of St. Mark’s Church of Lairdsville. She enjoyed helping out at the church community lunches and dinners that were held at the church. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Viola was also a member of the Canusarago Grange.

She is survived by two daughters: Cindy L. (Christopher) Hall of Muncy Valley, Sandy Sue Shaner of Unityville, a son: John W. (Suzanne) Shaner of Unityville, a sister: Vera M. Doughty of Unityville, two grandchildren: Phyllis Z, and Logan L. Shaner.

In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her husband John W. Shaner, Sr. on July 21, 2007, a son: Roy G. Shaner and by a grandson, Cody J. Hall.

A private graveside service will be held at Franklin “Stone Heap” Cemetery with Pastor Lucy Temple officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

