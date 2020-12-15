Watsontown -- Viola M. Haynes Confer, 98, of Watsontown passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Watsontown Health & Rehab Center.

Viola was born May 7, 1922 in Muncy, and was the daughter of the late Merle C. and Irene M. (Hartzel) Wishard.

Viola was a former member of the Bethany United Methodist Church and currently of The Beacon. Viola loved babysitting her great grandchildren, going camping and working on her ceramics. In her earlier years she took great joy in watching her son Bud play baseball.

She is survived by one daughter: Donna E. (Fred) Bieber of Watsontown, a son: Jay “Bud” M. Haynes of Pennsdale, three step-sisters, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.

Viola was predeceased by her three husbands; Jay Houseknecht, Grover Haynes, Clarence Leroy Confer and by two sisters, Irma Wertman, and Josephine Stroup.

Viola’s graveside service will be private and held at the convenience of the family and officiated by her pastor, Pastor Doug W. Mellott.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.