Williamsport -- Viola L. “Poochie” Eggleton, 59, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital.

She was born in Williamsport April 1, 1961, a daughter of Bernard Sweeting and Dorothy Mae Eggleton. She was a packing machine operator with Kellogg’s and while there for over 32 years was on their Safety Committee, United Way and First Responder Teams. She frequented the local Elks Club and while she did not become a daughter, was an active social member. She attended the Kingdom of Hall of Jehovah Witnesses and while not baptized, was devout in her studies. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, shopping and above all, loved her family.

Strong, courageous, hardworking, brutally honest and tough as nails – she was a woman with a heart of gold. There are never words that can express how much you love someone. There are some people who never had the opportunity to experience real unconditional love. If you came across Poochie you got unconditional love and then some. She would show her love by cussing you out and giving you a hug at the same time. She showed some of the toughest love in the world, but you always knew where she stood. Your feelings may have been hurt but at the same time you knew you were loved and cared about. She wore her heart on her sleeve and poured her heart and soul into taking care of the people she loved. From biological family to family that was developed along the way, the impact that she made was tremendous. Always helping out or taking the lead when needed you knew when Poochie stepped in, “half-assed” was not a phrase that was used. She was an outstanding cook, an amazing friend, a bossy sister, an outspoken wife, a hardworking co-worker and a phenomenal mother and grandmother. You are loved so much and will be missed more than all the words in all the books in all the world. You were taken from this world full of pain and suffering to a place of peaceful serenity. We love you and will never forget the impact that you had on our lives.

Poochie’s survivors include her loving daughter Shakeena Lee of Williamsport and her grandson Majesty Lee-Posey. Three brothers Ronnie J. “Bull” Eggleton of Washington State, Christopher “Chris” Caskey and Brett Sweeting both of Williamsport. Five sisters Barbara Ann Smith of Williamsport, Bonnie “Bunny” Cardenas of Washington State, Bernadette Sweeting of Williamsport, Debra Smith of Williamsport and Linda Marie Johnson of Williamsport.

She was predeceased by a daughter Aretta Lee, a brother Freddy Ray Eggleton, a sister Veronica “Ronnie” Sweeting and her husband Ronald Wayne Lee who passed March 10, 2004.

In keeping with Poochie's wishes her Tribute of Life Service will be held privately at her family’s convenience. Her family suggests contributions be made to Shakeena Lee.

