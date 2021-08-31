Nisbet -- Vincenza Joy “Chenzi” Girardi, 2, of Nisbet earned her angel wings on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Chenzi was born in Williamsport on December 18, 2018 and she was the daughter of Roseanna C. Girardi of Nisbet and James G. Clabaugh of S. Williamsport.

Chenzi loved being outdoors, kitty cats, dogs, ribbits, wawa, sunsets and sky balls, but most of all her family. She was a wild and free spirit, full of energy and life. She had more adventures than many twice her age.

Vincenza was the light and joy of our lives. Her light and joy inspired family, friends and strangers, always saying hi and showing her big smile to any child or adult she saw, anywhere she went.

She has left us far too soon, however, she gave life to others through her gift of organ donation.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandmother; Crystal A. Girardi of Nisbet, maternal great grandmother; Patricia Apker of S. Williamsport, paternal grandparents; James Clabaugh (Karen) of Vero Beach, Florida, Kathleen Trate (Denny) of Lock Haven, uncles; Uncle Jimmy “JahJah” Girardi of Williamsport, Chad Clabaugh (Trisha) of S. Williamsport, Thomas Clabaugh (Melissa) of North Carolina, aunts; Brittany Fredrikson (Cass) of Florida, Christina Trate of Mill Hall and Jennifer Trate of Lock Haven along with numerous cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by maternal grandfather; V. James Girardi and maternal great grandfather; Charles Apker.

There will be a memorial mass held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at St. Lawrence Church, 800 W. Central Ave., S. Williamsport.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vincenza Girardi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.




