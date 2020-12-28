Lewisburg -- Vincent O. Waldman, 89, formerly of Collomsville and a resident of Lewisburg, passed away at the home of his daughter on Wednesday Dec. 23, 2020.

Vince was born in Williamsport on Feb. 14, 1931, a son of William C. and Martha C. (Fischer) Waldman.

He was a graduate of the former St. Joseph High School, after high school he went into the U.S. Army. He retired as manager of the former Penn Garment Co. Vince was always on the move, he enjoyed going Canada to fish and to sit by the lake and listen to the loons.

Surviving are a daughter; Donna (Nick) Cowles of Cogan Station; grandchildren, Nicole Borrell and Jessica Macphaill; great granddaughter Matilda Marie, a son in law Stephen Macphaill; siblings, John Waldman, William Waldman, Lena Anderson, Herman Waldman and Teresa Staib.

In addition to his parents, his wife, the former June E. Dunkle died in 2008, a daughter Debra Macphaill died in 2017 and siblings, Sister Cletus Waldman S.C.C., Emil Waldman and Cletus Waldman all preceded him in death.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Wings of Love Community Church, 699 Southmont Ave., South Williamsport, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The family will receive family and friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Please follow CDC guidelines.

Burial will be with his wife, at Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Bastress Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Vincent’s name may be made to, Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or Ronald McDonald House of Danville, P.O. Box 300, Danville, PA 17821.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements