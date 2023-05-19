Hughesville, Pa. — Vincent J. Chirdon, 64, of Hughesville passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport, after a short battle with cancer.

Born June 21, 1958 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Leonard R. and Marjorie J. (Ring) Chirdon. He and his companion, Linda Brady, enjoyed spending the past 36 years together.

Vincent was a 1976 graduate of Muncy High School. For most of his life, he worked in construction.

He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vincent loved NASCAR and lottery scratch off tickets. He was also fond of dogs, especially OZ, his most recent beloved pet that passed.

Surviving in addition to his companion are a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Amanda Spring, of Lairdsville; a brother, Danny Chirdon, of Hughesville; and four grandchildren, Tara, Riley, Gracee, and Laena.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Chirdon.

At Vincent’s request there will be no services.

If friend so desire memorial contributions in Vincent’s name may be made to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

