Lock Haven, Pa. — Victoria W. Bliler, 85, returned to the Lord on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

She was born November 22, 1939 in Lock Haven to Harry and Margaret Webber.

In 1962, she married Richard (Dick) Bliler, who preceded her in death in 2012.

Vicki devoted her life to teaching at Salona elementary school for 38 years and continued substituting for another 10 years after retiring. While Victoria had no children of her own, she looked at all of her students as her own kids.

Vicki’s passion was camping at various campgrounds parks. Prince Gallitzin State Park was her favorite, along with the Grange Fair. She proudly pulled her travel trailer with her Dodge Ram.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Eisenhower, in 2009, and by her nephew, Richard K. Eisenhower, in 2013.

She is survived by her brother in law, Richard E. Eisenhower, her nephew and niece in law, Craig A., Sr. and Tina Eisenhower, her grand nephew and niece in law David and Lucia Eisenhower, and her great grand nieces, Leeah Eisenhower and Macy Hill.

Per Vicki’s request there will be a private service held by the family at their convenience.

The family sends special thanks to her friends that have helped her, including Pat Long, Carol Bliler, Benita Haugh, and John Schultz, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to The American Heart Association or The Humane Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W, Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com and the Gedon Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.