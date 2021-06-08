Williamsport -- Victor L. Smith, Jr., 75, of Williamsport died unexpectedly Sunday, June 6, 2021 at home.

Surviving is his loving wife of 28 years, Jeanne M. (Richie) Smith.

Vic’s birth on October 30, 1945 was a blessing to his proud parents Victor L., Sr. and Eleanor M. (Kimble) Smith.

He was a 1964 graduate of Williamsport High School and then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. Vic was a devoted employee at Lonza for over 30 years, retiring in 2010.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and had a meticulous eye for detail. Vic was proud of his home and its appearance, as his grass was always pristinely cut and his yard kept in proper order. He was a fan of the Los Angeles Rams and Penn State. Vic valued time spent with family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Laurie Fioretti of South Williamsport, Catherine Smith of State College, Melinda Harvey (Brian) of Williamsport, Michael Evans (Tammy) of Shickshinny, Mark Evans (Jenn) and Mitchell Evans (Laura) all of Williamsport; 10 grandsons, 3 great grandsons; a sister, Virginia Morris (Earl) of New York; and extended family members and dear friends.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a sister, Victoria Swanson.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Montoursville Cemetery.

