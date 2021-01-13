Muncy -- Victor A. Michael, Sr., 86, of Muncy Exchange Road passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born May 18, 1934 in Montoursville, he was the son of the late Victor J. and Ruth Ann (Bodansky) Michael. On December 31, 1955 he married the former Judith Myers and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage last month.

He was a 1952 graduate of Scranton High School and 1957 graduate of Bloomsburg University.

He began a career in radio, building his first radio station, WTTC in Towanda in 1959 and went on to own and manage WMLP in Milton for many years. He also taught electronics for 22 years at the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Pennsylvania College of Technology, and was the recipient of the Master's Teacher Award and the President's Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1982.

He was a member of the AARL Radio League, and a member and past-president of the teacher's union at the college.

He loved traveling and film work.

Surviving besides his wife, Judy Michael, are two sons: Victor A. Michael, Jr. and his wife Lori of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Van Michael and his wife Kimberli of Turbotville; two daughters: Vicki Schneider of Danville and Valerie Urban and her husband Vincent of Millville; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.

Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, Robert H. Michael, Sr. on May 15, 2019, and a nephew, Robert H. Michael, Jr..

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 with a Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.

Burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hughesville will be held at the convenience of the family.

