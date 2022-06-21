Williamsport — Vickie L. Zerby (Klinger), 71, of Williamsport passed away at the Williamsport Hospital on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and went to be with our Lord. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 27, 1950 in Bellefonte, Pa. and was the daughter of the late Luella M Tibbens (Long) and William “Bill” Klinger.

She is survived by a step-sister and brother Charlie Beck; 4 children Betsy Stacey (Klinger), Raymond Klinger, Christopher Klinger, and Richard Casper; 3 grandchildren Scott Berninger, Ashley Berninger, and Devon Hamilton; her 2 great grandchildren and 1 on the way; and her boyfriend David Hewitt.

Vickie surrounded herself with her loving family and friends and worked as an in-home caregiver before retiring. She loved all animals, and her favorite pastimes were watching the hummingbirds, feeding the squirrels, and playing with and walking her grand dog “Buddy.” Since Vickie believed in leaving the world a better place and was a lover of animals, the family has asked in lieu of flowers any donations be made in her honor to organizations devoted to animal rescue or community service.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services assisted the family with arrangements.

