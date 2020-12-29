Trout Run -- Vickie Ann Murray, 65, of Trout Run received her heavenly wings at the Gatehouse after suffering from COPD on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 20 years, Thomas Lester Murray, Sr.

She was born on July 20, 1955 in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Charles Betron and Ardella (Marshall), and step-daughter of Meril Mutchler.

Vickie worked for Lycoming Supply until her health started to fail. Tom and Vicki loved riding his Harley and were known as Duck and Freckles. She loved spending time with her family and friends, playing bingo and watching game shows.

Surviving in addition to her husband Tom are a sister Kathy Nickles (Bobby) of Nisbet, a brother Shawn Mutchler of Camp Hill, children Patricia Leigey (Scott) of Williamsport, Thomas Lester Murray, Jr. of North Carolina, and Amy Woodring (Kevin) of Williamsport, 10 grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren, many loving nieces and nephews and her fur baby Peanut.

In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, a brother, and a niece.

The family will have a celebration of Vickie’s life at a later date, due to COVID restrictions.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

