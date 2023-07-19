Williamsport, Pa. — Vicki L. Smith, 49, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Born Jan. 29, 1974 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Susan K. (Smith) Prindle and John A. Burkholder and step daughter to the late Gary M. Prindle.

Vicki was a 1992 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She continued her education at Pennsylvania College of Technology, where she earned an associate's degree in graphic arts. Vicki was a talented graphic arts designer, and her creativity shone through in her work at Kwik Kopy and Phoenix Data.

Vicki was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. Her interests were wide and varied, reflecting her vibrant spirit and zest for life. She was passionate about music, especially jazz, and an active supporter of the local music scene. Vicki enjoyed attending concerts, watching movies and films, and was known for her love of home projects. She took great pride in maintaining her home and planting flowers and trees in her backyard, creating a tranquil oasis she loved to share with others.

Vicki also had a deep love for the beach, finding peace and relaxation, was a dedicated Raiders football fan, and enjoyed talking politics.

In addition to her parents, she was survived by her sister, Natali S. McMahon (Brandon), of Williamsport; two nieces, Bridget and Clare, whom she loved dearly; step-brother, Everett J. Prindle (Sue), of Montoursville; and step-sister, Alena S. Knecht (Chip), of Williamsport. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Winston, who was her faithful companion.

A memorial service to honor the life of Vicki will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vicki’s name to the UPMC Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Vicki’s obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

