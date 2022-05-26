Lock Haven — Vesta I. Pirc-Fuller, 87, of Lock Haven passed away at Heartland Personal Care Home in Woolrich on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

She was born in Haneyville on July 1, 1934 to Ray A. and Helen Francis Stone.

Vesta was graduate of the Renovo High School and had been employed at the Sylvania Plant, J.J. Newberry Store in Renovo, and was a homemaker most of her life. Vesta had also been a member of the Avis United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son; Ralph (Kim) Pirc of North Bend, Son-in-law Paul Gentzyel of North Bend, 2 sisters, Althea Stone and Nancy Butler, also surviving are four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren whom she adored and a number of nieces and nephews.

Vesta was preceded in death by her husbands, Ralph Pirc in 1981 and Donald R. Fuller in 2016, her daughters; Ramona Gentzyel; Lesley Pirc, two sisters, and a brother.

Funeral services for Vesta Fuller will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC , 121 West Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Officiating will be Lay-Speaker Martha Sykes. Interment will be in the North Bend Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family would like to sincerely thank all the many caregivers who provided her with comfort and care.

Memorials contributions can be made in Vesta's name to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745 or the donor's charity of choice.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

To plant a tree in memory of Vesta Pirc-Fuller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.