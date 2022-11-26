Jersey Shore, Pa. — Veronica C. (Voss) Kruppenbacher, 57, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at Geisinger, Danville.

She was born in Willimantic, Connecticut on October 13, 1965 to Erwin and Erna (Jung) Voss of Winter Haven, Florida.

Veronica was married to her husband Peter Kruppenbacher on May 25, 1985. They shared 37 wonderful years together. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she taught the children's choir. She was also the pianist for many churches in the past and did lessons for a time. Veronica worked at Realtylease Properties in Lock Haven as a secretary. She was an excellent baker, especially cookies, and liked to sew and crochet for her kids, grandkids, and church family. Veronica was a loving wife, mom, and grammy.

In addition to her husband, Peter and her parents, Veronica is survived by a son, Aaron (Kayla) Kruppenbacher of Gloversville, New York; two daughters, Amanda (David) Kirabira of Uganda, Africa; and Natalie (Chris) Wolfe of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Delaney and Rhys Kruppenbacher; Daudi, Luke and Veralyn Kirabira; a brother, Jeffrey (Teresa) Voss of Winter Haven, Florida; two sisters, Valerie (Tony) Vecchio of Cleveland, Tennessee; and Heidi (Eric) Burroughs of Homer, New York; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 27 at 5 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 315 Thompson Street, Jersey Shore with Pastors Jeffery Howell and Keith Marlett officiating. There will be a visitation at 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

