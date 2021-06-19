Jersey Shore -- Veronica Ann Gallagher of Jersey Shore passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 8:40 at the age of 89.

Veronica was born in Mildred, Pa. on Sept. 3, 1931, to the late John Stabryla and Mary Mihalik Stabryla, as one of 11 children. Growing up during the depression as the child of immigrants led to an indomitable strength of character and unlimited creativity. As a teenager she worked in the local shoe factory, and at the resort at Eagles Mere in the summers. She graduated from Cherry Township High School (Laporte) in 1949, and was crowned 1st runner up for Miss Sullivan County.

Veronica had a full and diverse life. After high school she went to Chicago to live with her sister Pauline and worked at Time-Life. It was there she graduated from barber school and worked as a barber until she became engaged to James William Gallagher, her beau from Sullivan County, Pa. She and James were married in Honolulu Hawaii in 1951, where James was stationed at Hickham AFB, and Veronica continued her barbering career in Honolulu.

Life as an Air Force wife was filled with excitement and challenges as they were stationed in Scotland and England, Florida and Massachusetts. Retirement from the military brought on new adventures, joining the General Electric family and moving with her husband to Erie, Pennsylvania and Monroe, Connecticut, finally settling in Jersey Shore. Raising six children, three of whom were born profoundly deaf, was her full-time vocation. Veronica thrived as a stay-at-home mom, perfecting her organic gardening skills, sewing the clothing and costumes for her 6 children, sculpting, painting, and creating beautiful pieces of art. She was known in the neighborhood for her home-made bread and pastries, and made all the bridesmaid dresses for the neighbor’s wedding. A gourmet cook, Veronica used all of her travel experience to create dishes from around the world. Everyone wanted her to be their mom.

After settling in the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, Veronica and her husband became avid fishermen and hunters, and of course she was the butcher, the baker and the candlestick maker of all time. Her gardens, fruit trees and grapevines were the source of all her canned goods and wines. She left a rich legacy with her creativity in home improvements, cooking, sewing and holidays.

Veronica was preceded in death by her husband James William Gallagher; her sisters Helen Morrisey, Agnes Zwanka, Pauline Themus, Anne Abbott; her brothers John Stabryla, Frank Stabryla, and Joseph Stabryla.

She is survived by her 2 sisters Mary Hargrove of Dallas, Texas and Blanche O’Brien of Hudson, Ohio.

Children: James Gallagher (wife Shelley), Veronica Dunnington, Janette Stewart (husband Douglas), Michael Gallagher, Nelson Gallagher (wife Vickie), and Paul Gallagher (wife Torrey). Grandchildren James Gallagher, Ryan Gallagher, Montel (Gallagher) Wilkinson, Nolan Gallagher, Reuben Dunnington, Tiffany (Dunnington) Dillinger, Jane Gallagher, Jack Stewart, Douglas Stewart, Jr., Elizabeth (Stewart) Merrill, Shane Gallagher, Jaye Anne (Gallagher) Beringer, Nathan Gallagher, Michela Gallagher, Ethan Gallagher, Noah Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Nara Gallagher, and Tavi Gallagher. Great grandchildren: James Gallagher, Collin Gallagher, Logan Gallagher, William Gallagher, Madeline Gallagher, Matilda Wilkinson, Henry Wilkinson, Beatrice Wilkinson, Aiden Dunnington, Kaylee Dillinger, Lillian Gallagher, Leilani Gallagher, Ava Merrill, Isabella Merrill, Hudson Merrill, Olivia Stewart, Parker Stewart, Isabella Beringer, Xavier Beringer, and Alowynne Beringer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia 10:45 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021. If attending please arrive at the Old Post Chapel on Ft. Myer at 10 a.m., photo identification and face coverings will be required.

