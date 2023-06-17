Williamsport, Pa. — Veronica A. "Roni" Keller, 84, of Williamsport passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at The Williamsport Home Ravine Ridge. She is survived by her husband, Gary E. Keller, with whom she would have celebrated 57 years of marriage next February.

Born Aug. 5, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Gramlich) Wetzel.

Roni was a graduate of St. Mary's Catholic School, and went on to have a successful career as an executive secretary for C.A. Reed. Her strong work ethic and dedication to her profession were evident in her various roles, including her time spent working at the Sweet Shop and Crestmont Inn and Restaurant in Eagles Mere, as well as a brief stint at New College in Sarasota, Fla., before returning to her Pennsylvania. Roni also lent her talents as a receptionist at her husband's shop, Gary's Hair Designs, where she was a warm and welcoming presence for all who entered.

Roni was a devoted member of the New Covenant United Church of Christ. In her younger years, she was an active member of a local social sorority. She enjoyed bowling, ceramics, and was also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies fan, never missing a game and cheering on her favorite team.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Melissa S. Keller; and her brother, Richard Wetzel (June), both of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Wetzel; and her sisters, Cecilia Wolf and Joan Grissinger.

A memorial service to honor the life of Roni will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at New Covenant United Church of Christ, 202 E 3rd St, Williamsport, with Rev. Bradley A. Walmer officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the church. Please wear your Philadelphia Phillies attire or that of your favorite baseball team.

Memorial contributions may be made in Roni’s name to the New Covenant United Church of Christ 202 E 3rd St, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

