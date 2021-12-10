Williamsport -- Vernon W. Bennett, Jr. and Marian D. “Dot” Bennett, married 49 years, died peacefully hours apart to live in eternity together. Vernon passed on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 and Marian on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19 at UPMC Williamsport.

Vernon was born February 6, 1946 in New Castle, Maine. He was a son of the late Vernon Bennett, Sr. and Edith (Carter) Bennett.

Marian was born September 7, 1946 in Williamsport. She was the daughter of Harold Yoder and Ester (Nuss) Yoder.

In addition to their parents, Vernon and Marian were preceded in death by their son Gerald Rennicks, a grandson Shaun Rennicks, and Marian’s three sisters and one brother.

Together Vern and Dot enjoyed going to flea markets, eating at Mark’s Restaurant in Cogan Station, and traveling to Maine, Dollywood, and Nashville. They loved their cat, Diva. Dot enjoyed going to craft shows, sewing, crocheting (especially afghans), and collecting lighthouses, piggy banks, and carousels. Vern was a jokester who didn’t have an issue speaking his mind. He enjoyed computers, fishing, playing Texas Hold Em’ and was a fan of the Phillies and Eagles. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served four years in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are two children, Gary (Sharon) Rennicks of Williamsport, and Lisa Hamm of Williamsport; 20 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; Vern’s sister, Judith Simmons of Rockland, Maine and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor the lives of Vernon and Marian will be held 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. A viewing will be held 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday at Sanders.

