Williamsport -- Vernerd L. “Skip” Snyder, III, 57, of Williamsport died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home.

Born June 1, 1963 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Vernerd L. Snyder, II and Rea A. (Barr) Snyder.

Skip was a 1981 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. Following graduation he served his country proudly in the U.S. Marine Corps. Skip was previously employed at Muncy Homes Inc. for over 20 years.

Skip was a former member of the American Legion and Eagles Club. He enjoyed shooting pool, watching the Miami Dolphins football team, and NASCAR. Most of all Skip loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his wife Maxine L. Snyder; his daughter Amy L. Snyder of Williamsport; four grandchildren Mariah, Angel, Ja’sir, and Kaden Snyder; a brother Mark R. Snyder, of New Columbia; a sister Dianna L. Hendrick (Mike), of Elizabethtown; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who all loved him dearly.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no services. Sympathy cards may be sent to his daughter Amy at 2624 West Fourth Street Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

