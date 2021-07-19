Muncy -- Verna L. Michael, 96, a longtime resident of Muncy, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born March 24, 1925 in Pennsdale, she was the last surviving daughter of the late Charles and Grace (Harman) Fry. On April 6, 1946 she married William H. Michael who preceded her in death on January 22, 1994. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage.

Verna was a 1943 graduate of Muncy Creek High School. She later retired as a mail carrier from the Muncy Post Office.

Verna was a lifelong member of the Clarkstown United Methodist Church.

She was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with them, including many holiday meals and get-togethers.

Surviving are one daughter, Kathryn Temple, and one son, Charles Michael, both of Muncy; three grandsons, Duane (Amy) Temple, Dana (Stacey) Temple, and Wade (Danielle) Michael; four great-granddaughters, three great-grandsons, three great-great-granddaughters and one great-great-grandson.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22 at the Old Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Lime Bluff Road, Muncy with her pastor Richard DeMarte officiating.

The family will provide flowers and suggests contributions be made to Clarkstown United Methodist Church, 3117 Clarkstown Road Muncy, PA 17756

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

