Williamsport, Pa. — Vern L. Rhone, 89, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Home. Surviving is his loving wife of 37 years, Betty B. (Baumann) Rhone, whom he married August 9, 1986.

Born September 2, 1933 in Warrensville, he was a son of the late Edward Treon and Mary (Vance) Rhone.

Vern was a 1951 graduate of Montoursville High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Vern worked at Carey McFall/Springs Window Fashions for many years as their machine maintenance technician.

Vern was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. Vern was also known for his love of telling jokes. He was full of quick wit and had the ability to find humor in any situation.

As a father, Vern was the epitome of fun. His laughter and sense of humor were contagious, and his children will forever cherish the memories of their time spent together.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Audrey Waltz (Glen), Peggy Thompson (William), Richard Rhone (Lisa), Gail Hill (Ray) and Michelle Liddic (Ron); three step-children, Bonnie Popso (Robert), Robert Davis (Rita) and Ronald Davis (Amy); several grandchildren; many many great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Winter and Loy Stroble (Roy); a sister-in-law, Mary Rhone; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Annette McClure and a brother, Theodore “Ted” Rhone.

A funeral service to honor Vern’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders Mortuary.

Memorial donations in Vern’s name may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Homecare and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Vern’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Vern Rhone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

