Pine Creek, Pa. — Vern A. VanOrder, Jr., 87, of Pine Creek passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at his home.

He was married for 52 years to the late Sonya Lee (Foor) VanOrder at the time of her death in 2014.

Vern was born on September 10, 1935 in Johnsonburg and was the son of the late Vern A. and Ruth H. (Senior) VanOrder, Sr. He graduated from Wilcox High School in 1953 and then graduated from Penn State University in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in Science and Forestry. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves and then the Army National Guard.

Vern had worked as a forester for the Game Commission for 34 years and then did private forestry work for 28 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Jersey Shore, 32nd degree mason with the Wilcox Lodge, Loyal order of Moose, American Legion, and the Elks.

His passion was forest and wildlife management. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and coon hunting, and Canada was a favorite destination. He had also raised coon dogs. Vern was head coach for the Pine Creek Valley Little League for 4 years and was a Steelers fan.

Vern is survived by one son; Vance F. VanOrder (Nicole) of New Cumberland, one daughter; Victoria R. VanOrder (Joseph Hart) of Pine Creek, three grandchildren; Vanessa C. VanOrder, Clayton Forester VanOrder, and Faith C. VanOrder, one great-granddaughter; Xarina Rose, two sisters; Patricia Johnson of Kersey and Carol Miller of Pine Creek, and many beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful dog, Flint.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two infant sons: Vern VanOrder, III and Vincent VanOrder, and one sister: Phyllis Gausman.

There will be a public viewing 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore. There will be a Masonic service conducted at 11:45 a.m. and then the funeral beginning at 12 p.m. with pastor Jeff Pennycoff officiating. Burial will follow in Jersey Shore Cemetery. Afterwards, family and friends are invited to a time of fellowship and luncheon at the Jersey Shore Elks Club at 2 p.m.

